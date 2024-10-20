Former White Fern hopes to bury World Cup demons

The White Ferns celebrate beating the West Indies to reach the final. Photo: Getty Images

By Jonty Dine of RNZ Sport

Liz Green is still haunted by the one that got away.

She vividly recalls the day the White Ferns came agonisingly close to winning the 2010 T20 World Cup.

Needing a boundary to force a super over from the final ball, Green stood at the non-strikers end as Sophie Devine held the New Zealand side's fate in her hands.

Devine smacked one dead straight, only for Australian bowler Ellyse Perry's boot to come down and crush the Kiwis' dreams.

"I still have nightmares of Perry's big foot stopping what would have been a four."

That was the last time the Ferns made it to a T20 World Cup decider, though Devine gets her shot at redemption early on Monday morning (NZ time), where Green will this time watch from the stands.

New Zealand take on South Africa in a final few saw coming - and one that Green hopes will spark a women's cricket renaissance in Aotearoa.

"I think there's a lot of passionate women's cricket fans out there and everyone has been waiting with bated breath for success."

Green, now New Zealand Cricket's head of women's high performance, said the Ferns had even surpassed her expectations in the United Arab Emirates.

"If you'd asked me two weeks ago, I'd probably not have believed you -but it just shows that cricket's a funny game. Just one more game to go. So fingers crossed."

She understood why public confidence wasn't exactly high following ten losses on the trot.

"Any fan would have had expectations set pretty low but the girls have stood by each other, showed a whole lot of resolve and where they are today is testament to their attitudes to stand up to that criticism."

Green said the lean run strengthened the team.

"I think with poor performances, everyone looks for answers, solutions and 'quick fixes'. But they have stayed the course when the easier thing would have been to give in.

"It's a young team with a lot of talent. We have owned the criticism, but the team has stood together and held tight internally."

A World Cup title would be an appropriate swansong for Devine and fellow stalwart Suzie Bates, should it be their last, she said.

"They are just legends of the game. They've toiled away for years. They've suffered through some pretty painful years and performances and they've always just sort of kept turning up and leading from the front."

Green said that after some dark times, the future of the women's game was bright for New Zealand.

"Win or lose, we're in good hands going forward and I hope whoever's watching the final, feels inspired."

2024 Women's T20 Cricket World Cup Final

White Ferns vs South Africa

Monday, October 21, at 3am (NZ time)