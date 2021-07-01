Foxcroft denied border exemption

Dean Foxcroft

Dean Foxcroft has been denied a border exemption.

The South African-born cricketer had been included in the Otago Volts contract list for a second summer, subject to being granted a border exemption.

However, for a second year that has been denied.

Otago Cricket has been working through numerous application processes with Immigration New Zealand, since the Covid-19 led lockdown hit in March 2020.

The all-rounder had a stand out season with Otago in 2019/20, but returned to South Africa for a holiday at the end of the season.

Covid-19 hit shortly after and he has been locked out of New Zealand ever since.

"We are devastated for Dean," Otago Cricket Association CEO Mike Coggan said.

"He has made a formal commitment with New Zealand Cricket to make himself available, through the qualifying process, to play for the Black Caps but due to the current Government restrictions in place he is unable to get back into the country to meet these commitments.

“He is absolutely distraught, and we are too. Over the past 18 months we have done everything possible to get him back to Otago and at every turn our applications have been denied. He sees himself as a New Zealander who aspires to play for New Zealand one day. We will not give up on supporting Dean to realise his goals”.

Dean’s exclusion from the Otago Volts squad means a final two contracts will be named on July 7 to complete the squad of 16.