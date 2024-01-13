Good finish for Otago

Otago finished the national under-19 tournament in style, beating champions Auckland by four wickets yesterday.

Otago restricted Auckland to 97 for nine at the end of their innings, thanks to Chloe Deerness who took three for 17.

In reply, Georgie McEwan (21) and Louisa Kotkamp (13) combined for a 35-run partnership late in the game to help Otago home.

Auckland finished on top on 21 points, ahead of defending champions Wellington.

Otago finished third after beating Auckland, ahead of Central Districts.