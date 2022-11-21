Got it covered

Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand paceman Tim Southee prepares to take a catch off Lockie Ferguson’s bowling to dismiss India’s Rishabh Pant for six in their T20 cricket international at Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui last night.

Southee took two catches and three wickets — a hat-trick — but an unbeaten innings of 111 from Suryakumar Yadav helped get India through to 191 for six wickets in its 20 overs after New Zealand won the toss.