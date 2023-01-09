Gray flays Waihola bowling in dominant Owaka victory

The Owaka Bandits started the new year in the best possible fashion with a 10-wicket win over the Waihola Swans in Milton on Saturday.

The win not only keeps Owaka in T20 finals contention but lifted its overall run rate exceptionally which could prove useful if teams are level at the end of the round robin.

Batting first, Waihola made 118 for six.

The Swans started well, opener Toby Greene slashing 40 runs at the top of the innings.

A tidy opening spell from Hayden Sheppard slowed the scoring the other end which forced Greene to take the long handle.

The Owaka bowlers took the pace off through the middle overs and a fantastic partnership between Jeremy Gray (one for 11) and Jethro Melville (one for 19) restricted the scoring.

Waihola tried to accelerate towards the end of the innings but a miserly four-over spell from Francis Parker continued to restrict the Swans.

Greene was the Swans’ best with the bat, while Ryan Clark (18) and Ashley Manson (15) also chipped in.

Parker returned figures of three for 20 in a tidy spell.

In reply, Owaka opening batters Jeremy Gray and Joel White combined for a 13-over stand to get their side over the line.

Gray made an unbeaten 90, including 11 fours and three sixes.

White played his part, finishing unbeaten on 19.

Waihola used nine bowlers to try to dethrone the pair, but was unsuccessful. Emily Hickey was the pick of the bowlers for the home side, alongside Jared Cunningham and Jared Hayes.

In Balclutha, the Kaitangata Kings kept their finals chances alive with a e 64-run win over the Clutha Comets.

Kings batted first and recorded 158 for five.

Kai shrugged off the early losses of Orry Young and Mark Shepherd as the experienced trio of Blair Benington, Allan Thomson and Hayden Finch showed their class.

Benington batted through the majority of the innings to be dismissed on 46 towards the end.

Thomson chimed in with a much-needed cameo of 17 before Finch stole the show in his first outing for the Kings this season.

Finch hit 57, including three fours and four sixes, and smashed 18 runs off a Sam Mosley over.

Kelan Smith and Daniel Sutherland were the pick of the Clutha bowlers taking two scalps each.

In reply, the Comets batting let them down again.

The only shining light was a sizeable partnership between Michael Hayes and Smith.

Hayes looked to turn his start into at least a half century before he ran himself out at the worst possible time.

With Smith also back in sheds, the Comets needed their middle order to provide some salvation.

They could not muster a double-digit score among them and Clutha was bowled out for 94 in the 18th over.

Archie Smith was the main destroyer at the end of the innings for Kai, taking four for 20.

Young’s two for 25 was the next best for his side.

Michael Hayes (35) and Kelan Smith (19) were the only Comets batters to reach double figures.

By: Francis Parker