Green pitch awaits Black Caps but play abandoned

A bowling paradise awaits the Black Caps and Bangladesh in the second test at the Basin Reserve – if they ever get onto the pitch.

Play was abandoned for a second consecutive day in Wellington after pesky drizzle hung around for the entire day, before the umpires decided to give up all hope of any play at 4.30pm.

The forecast tomorrow is frustratingly for more of the same – no serious showers but endless drizzle - with the test looking more like a draw as every hour passes.

The best hope of a result would have come from a glimpse at the pitch, with the covers finally being removed after lunch to reveal an alarmingly green wicket.

While there is no doubt that the team that wins the toss will bowl first, the green wicket has led to contrasting predictions on what is likely to unfold if the rain ever completely goes away.

In the last seven tests played at the Basin, there have been 20 centuries scored – including five double tons and a triple century – while teams have scored 500 or more on seven occasions.

However, Black Caps coach Gary Stead thinks the bowlers could profit from the conditions early on, and it may not be as helpful to the batsmen as usual.

"My view is [the pitch is] likely to be on the slow side early on, and as hopefully sun gets on it and maybe some wind, it might speed up and flatten out a wee bit. I imagine there will be plenty in it for the bowling team for certainly the first two days, maybe even longer."

Certainly there should be some success for whichever team bowls first, but the pitch was put back under covers after the umpires inspected the pitch after 3.00pm, and never saw the light of day again as play was officially called off as the drizzle never eased.

And, with the weather still unlikely to play ball for the rest of the test, there will be limited time for the Black Caps to seal a second straight test victory - green wicket or not.