Guptill claims runs record as NZ set big chase

Martin Guptill, seen in action against England recently, has become the leading run-scorer in Twenty20 cricket. Photo Getty

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill has become the leading run-scorer in international Twenty20 cricket against Australia at Eden Park tonight.

Guptill passed McCullum's record of 2140 T20 international runs after New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.

Guptill slugged his way to a century off 49 balls, a record for a New Zealander, as the hosts went on the offensive against the visitors, posting an imposing 243 for 6.

The score equals their highest in the shortest form.

Guptill was out in the 17th over for 105 off 54 balls.

The bulk of New Zealand's runs came from Guptill and his opening partner Colin Munro, who slammed 76 off 33 balls.

The home side are without Mitchell Santner, who has a knee problem. Ben Wheeler has come into the playing XI instead.

The visitors are unchanged, having already qualified for the tri-series final.

England will be looking on with interest from Hamilton, where they play New Zealand in the final group game on Sunday. Only an Australian win will keep them in contention to reach Wednesday's final, which also takes place at Eden Park.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Seifert (wk), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Ben Wheeler.

Australia: David Warner (capt), D'Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake.