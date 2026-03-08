Lea Tahuhu. Photo: Getty Images

White Ferns fast bowler Lea Tahuhu has retired from ODIs.

The 35-year-old right-armer made her ODI debut as a 20-year-old against Australia in Brisbane in the 2011 Rose Bowl series.

The Canterbury quick went on to represent New Zealand in 103 ODIs and steps away from the format as the White Ferns’ leading ODI wicket-taker with 125 scalps.

White Ferns captain Melie Kerr (117 wickets) is catching quickly. But for now, Tahuhu remains at the top of the list.

Tahuhu is one of 12 players to have played more than 100 ODIs for the White Ferns and featured at four World Cups, including the 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup on home soil in New Zealand.

Tahuhu has consistently been ranked inside the top 10 ODI bowlers, and was widely regarded at her peak as the world’s fastest bowler.

In 2023, was named in the ICC Women’s ODI team of the year after a stellar season.

Tahuhu said the time was right to step down from the longer format of the game.

"It’s always been a privilege and honour to pull on the White Ferns shirt in ODI cricket," she told New Zealand Cricket.

"To get one game was an amazing feeling.

‘‘To have been able to wear the shirt and represent my country and my family over 100 times in ODI cricket is something I never could have dreamt of.’’

Tahuhu, who made what was her final ODI appearance against England at the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in India, said she was excited for what was to come in the T20 format.

"Winning the T20 World Cup in 2024 was a huge achievement and I’m really motivated to be over in England later this year to help this team defend our title,’’ she said.

White Ferns coach Ben Sawyer said Tahuhu had ‘‘scaled the heights of the ODI game and has set new bowling standards in the format for the White Ferns’’.

Tahuhu will continue to be available for selection in the T20 format and will be part of the White Ferns squad for the series against South Africa, which will be named tomorrow. — Allied Media