Dunedin
17
|
10
Thursday,
Thu,
22
October
Oct
2020
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Loughrey's Dunedin
Health
Taieri Times
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Campus
University of Otago
Otago Polytechnic
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
All Blacks
International
Highlanders
Dunedin Premier
Super Rugby
School Rugby
Otago
Country Rugby
Mitre 10 Cup
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Cooking Videos
Design for Living
Resilient
Magazine
iD Fashion
Home & Garden
Travel
Fashion
Wedding Guide
New World Wine Awards Top 50
Entertainment
Fringe
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
West Coast
Features
Christmas Gift Guide
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Keep it Local
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Dunedin Guide
Holiday Guide
Challenge the Silence
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Cricket
Horne’s huge haul has home side ahead
Ninth-wicket partnerships are meant to be brief.
Sandhu spot on with 9-wicket haul
Sandhu spot on with 9-wicket haul
Small target. Big result.
Rippon rescues Otago with maiden century
Rippon rescues Otago with maiden century
Michael Rippon clubbed his maiden century to help dig Otago out of a hole which just kept getting deeper at Eden Park Outer Oval yesterday.
Otago faces tough start to contest
Otago faces tough start to contest
Otago will face a formidable Auckland team when the two sides begin their seasons today.
Jensen signs with Hobart in Big Bash
Jensen signs with Hobart in Big Bash
Otago Sparks all-rounder Hayley Jensen has signed with the Hobart Hurricanes for the Women’s Big Bash league in Australia beginning this weekend.
South Otago batsmen baffled by Sandhu in Queenstown win
South Otago batsmen baffled by Sandhu in Queenstown win
South Otago was heavily beaten by Queenstown in the second match of the Crosby Morris tournament in Alexandra.
Rutherford captaining Otago in Plunket Shield
Rutherford captaining Otago in Plunket Shield
Experienced opener Hamish Rutherford will captain the Otago first-class side this year.
Spit ruled out, but Smith to keep polishing his game
Spit ruled out, but Smith to keep polishing his game
No spit. No worries.
Reid helped NZ gain credibility
Reid helped NZ gain credibility
They often came at the game from opposite angles.
Giant of NZ cricket dies
Giant of NZ cricket dies
New Zealand cricketing great John R. Reid, the country’s oldest surviving test player, has died in Auckland, aged 92.
Changes aplenty in rebranding of club competition
Changes aplenty in rebranding of club competition
It still counts as six if you hit the ball over the rope on the full. You cannot be given out lbw if the ball pitches outside leg. And you still need to take 10 wickets to bowl a side out.
Rutherford optimistic about shield
Rutherford optimistic about shield
Otago opener Hamish Rutherford might have some making up to do with his father, Ken Rutherford.
South Otago, Queenstown in contrasting wins
South Otago, Queenstown in contrasting wins
Two contrasting games of cricket were played in the opening weekend of the Crosby Morris tournament in Alexandra.
Inglis, Adams shore up Otago Sparks squad
Inglis, Adams shore up Otago Sparks squad
Polly Inglis is back from overseas, while Gemma Adams has come south as the Sparks side starts to take shape.
Double-headers over three days to be feature of men’s one-day competition
Double-headers over three days to be feature of men’s one-day competition
The Otago Volts will host only two teams in this year’s one-day competition
White Ferns slump to heaviest defeat
White Ferns slump to heaviest defeat
The White Ferns have slumped to the heaviest ODI defeat in their history, being hammered by 232 runs by Australia in the final Rose Bowl ODI.
Stokes says ill dad backed decision to return to cricket
Stokes says ill dad backed decision to return to cricket
England all-rounder Ben Stokes says he has his family's blessing to return to the IPL after taking compassionate leave to visit his father in Christchurch who is ill with brain cancer.
Volts head west, thinking of north
Volts head west, thinking of north
The Otago Volts have headed inland with the aim of improving in the north.
Australia clinches Rose Bowl
Australia clinches Rose Bowl
The Rose Bowl will not be spending time in New Zealand quarantine.
Tireless worker Breen ‘taken aback’ by recognition
Tireless worker Breen ‘taken aback’ by recognition
Lindsay Breen is a gracious host.
Read more