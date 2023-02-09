Howzat! Otago fielder's amazing catch

Otago's Dale Phillips has pulled off one of the catches of the season with an audacious boundary grab at the University Oval today.

The Volts fielder leapt high in the air for the one-handed catch to dismiss Katene Clarke for 73 off the bowling of Michael Rippon in today's Super Smash preliminary final against Northern Districts.

Northern made 199/4 off 18 overs in their rain-shortened innings, giving Otago a tough chase.

The home team ultimately fell 16 runs short, making 160/9 off 15 overs to lose by DLS method.