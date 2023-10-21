Skip to main content
Cricket
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
Golf
SUBSCRIBER
Cumming pays price for Volts’ top order woes
Help is just around the corner.
SUBSCRIBER
India's to lose; South Africa's to win
SUBSCRIBER
India’s to lose; South Africa’s to win
Cricket writer Adrian Seconi prepares for some long nights ahead of the World Cup semifinals and offers these final thoughts before all coherent thought is lost to...
'Incredible': Six wickets in six balls
Aussie cricketer takes six wickets in final six balls to win match
A third-grade cricketer from Queensland has made headlines around the world after taking six wickets in six balls to win a club match in a stunning last over.
Mockford stars as Green Is edge Valley
Mockford stars as Green Is edge Valley
A roundup of premier grade cricket games played in Dunedin over the weekend.
Swans soar to three from three with win over Kings
Swans soar to three from three with win over Kings
The Waihola Swans have taken control of the South Otago T20 competition following their third win from as many matches.
Glenavy join St Kevin’s at top after downing WBHS
Glenavy join St Kevin's at top after downing WBHS
Glenavy joined St Kevin’s at the top of the points table after defeating Waitaki Boys by three wickets in a low-scoring game at Milner Park on Saturday.
Buttar-Scurr to fore in Old Boys’ victory
Buttar-Scurr to fore in Old Boys' victory
Blake Buttar-Scurr was the standout performer in round three of Southland’s senior club cricket one-day competition on Saturday.
Henry Nicholls cleared of ball-tampering charge
Henry Nicholls cleared of ball-tampering charge
Black Caps and Canterbury batter Henry Nicholls has been cleared of a code of conduct breach after he was reported for suspected ball-tampering.
SUBSCRIBER
Nicholls reported for alleged ball-tampering
SUBSCRIBER
Nicholls reported for alleged ball-tampering
Black Cap and Canterbury batter Henry Nicholls’ place on the test tour of Bangladesh might be in jeopardy.
Nicholls appears to be ball tampering on camera
Watch: Canterbury cricketer appears to be ball tampering on camera
Black Cap and Canterbury top order batter Henry Nicholls has been captured on game tape appearing to tamper with the ball during a Plunket Shield match at Hagley Oval earlier this week.
Black Cap reported for alleged ball tampering
Black Cap reported for alleged ball tampering
NZC have now confirmed Black Cap and Canterbury top order batter Henry Nicholls has been reported by the match umpires for allegedly tampering with the ball.
Black Caps (almost certainly) bound for World Cup semis after big win
Black Caps (almost certainly) bound for World Cup semis after big win
The Black Caps have battled through injuries and a four-game losing streak to essentially book a spot in the semifinals of the Cricket World Cup.
SUBSCRIBER
Volts on wrong side of good finish
SUBSCRIBER
Volts on wrong side of good finish
Only cricket can blur the margin between victory and defeat for so long.
SUBSCRIBER
Notes from the slip. November 10th
SUBSCRIBER
Notes from the slip. November 10th
It still hurts that former Otago all-rounder Nathan Smith decided his cricketing future was better served playing for Wellington.
Anxious Black Caps have eye on weather
Anxious Black Caps have eye on weather
A forecast for rain has added an unknown element to New Zealand's final World Cup group stage match against Sri Lanka in Chennai tonight, captain Kane Williamson said.
Bruce a thorn in Volts’ side
Bruce a thorn in Volts' side
Fingers crossed for blue skies today.
First chairwomen for NZC
First chairwomen for NZC
Diana Puketapu-Lyndon will become the first chairwoman of New Zealand Cricket after Martin Snedden announced yesterday he was standing down.
Greatest ODI innings ever?
Maxwell's astonishing 201 rescues Australia
Glenn Maxwell fought through cramps to smash an unbeaten 201 off 128 balls, single-handedly guiding Australia to an improbable three-wicket win over Afghanista.
SUBSCRIBER
Parkes leads way for Volts with fighting fifty
SUBSCRIBER
Parkes leads way for Volts with fighting fifty
The Otago Volts staged a real fightback after some early wobbles at the crease.
Sri Lanka's Mathews first player to be 'timed out'
Sri Lanka's Mathews slams 'disgraceful' Bangladesh over strange dismissal
Sri Lanka batter Angelo Mathews called Bangladesh "disgraceful" and criticised the umpires for lacking in "common sense" after becoming the first player in international cricket to be 'timed out'.
