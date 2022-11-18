India Black Caps T20 washed out in Wellington

Persistent rain has caused the cancellation of the opening T20I between India and the Black Caps. Photo: Getty Images

The start of the Black Caps’ T20 series against India has been washed out.

The first of three matches was set for Sky Stadium tonight but persistent rain in Wellington saw the covers remain on the wicket block and the players stuck watching from the sidelines.

The second match is set for a sold-out Bay Oval at Mt Maunganui on Sunday night with the third game to be played at McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday.

The series features the two beaten semifinalists from this month’s T20 World Cup, with the Black Caps falling against Pakistan and India being defeated by eventual champions England.

It will be followed by a three-match ODI series.