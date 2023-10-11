Kane Williamson set to make first World Cup appearance

Kane Williamson. File photo: Getty Images

Black Caps fans have the news they’ve been waiting for - Kane Williamson and Tim Southee look set to make their first appearances at the Cricket World Cup.

Not featuring in their first two wins over England and the Netherlands, Williamson was deemed not ready to play as he recovers from knee surgery that has sidelined him since April.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said today Williamson was on schedule to play against Bangladesh in Chennai on Friday.

“At this stage, all things are looking good for Kane’s return in this game – but we still say that with an air of caution,” Stead said.

“He’s been progressing very very well.

“He’s had a great five or six last days, really ramped up the fielding aspect of things. That’s the key thing for Kane at the moment: it’s not about his injury so much, it’s his ability to run between the wickets and field and to consistently do that over a 50-over game.

“But we’re delighted where he’s at - we’ve got two more trainings to get through.”

Fans will also be eager to hear an update on pace bowler Southee’s thumb injury - sustained in the final ODI series match against England. Stead says he will be available for selection against Bangladesh and he will be a welcome return to the bowling stocks.

Stand-in skipper Tom Latham has had to call upon part-timers to take up some of the overs during the middle of the innings in their first two World Cup matches, and while they have performed well, Southee’s experience will be crucial in the latter stages.

The Black Caps continued their strong start to the World Cup with a 99-run win over the Netherlands. Mitch Santner impressed with a quick-fire 36 not out as well as a five-wicket haul.

New Zealand will be pleased to back up their opening hammering of the defending champions England and look to consolidate with a win over Bangladesh.