Nick Kelly. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Otago top-order batsman Nick Kelly has played his first game in the Caribbean Premier League.

The left-hander made his debut for the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots against the Guyana Amazon Warriors in game four of the tournament which got under way last week.

It did not go as planned. Kelly was dismissed for five when he cracked a short delivery to the man at backward point.

The Patriots were restricted to 127 for eight and lost by three wickets.

The Patriots, who played again early this morning, started the campaign with three consecutive losses.

The tournament features eight New Zealanders. Black Cap and Northern Districts pace bowler Scott Kuggeleijn is the competition’s leading wicket-taker with 10 wickets at an average of 12.70, while fellow internationals Colin Munro and Glenn Phillips are among the top scorers.

Munro is the third-highest scorer with 116 runs at a strike rate of 139.75, and Phillips, who is the older brother of Otago all-rounder Dale Phillips, is in fifth place with 102 runs.

Statistics accurate on August 25.