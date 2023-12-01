Skip to main content
Dunedin
25
|
14
Friday,
Fri,
29
December
Dec
2023
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Grand Business South Awards
Design for Living
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
Cricket
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
Golf
Kerr-blimey.
Unwanted record to Volts in drubbing
Otago champion Nathan Smith took four for five to set up a monster nine-wicket win at Molyneux Park yesterday.
Woeful Volts bowled out for record low total
Otago champion Nathan Smith took four for five to set up a monster nine-wicket win at Molyneux Park today.
Kerr-blimey: Melie Kerr smashes Blaze to win over Sparks
Wellington captain Melie Kerr blasted a T20 career-high to guide her side to a 20-run win against Otago at a scorching Molyneux Park today.
SUBSCRIBER
SUBSCRIBER
Confessions of... cricketer Eden Carson
Eden Carson is a spin bowler for the White Ferns and Otago.
SUBSCRIBER
SUBSCRIBER
Return of ex-England player boost for Sparks
The Sparks have added an English import for their crunch game in Alexandra today, while the Volts have stuck with the same 12.
Bangladesh make history
Bangladesh secured a historic five-wicket win in the opening T20 against New Zealand in Napier last night.
Bad weather haunts Volts once again
The Boxing Day T20 between Otago and Canterbury delivered about a minute’s worth of action.
Sparks look to be cruising but only just get there in end
The Otago Sparks looked like they might lap Canterbury but had to lunge for the line to secure a tense three-wicket win at Hagley Oval yesterday.
Otago Canterbury T20 abandoned after 3 balls
The Boxing Day T20 between Otago and Canterbury delivered about a minute’s worth of action.
Sparks make heavy work of light Canterbury total
The Otago Sparks looked like they might lap Canterbury but had to lunge for the line to secure a tense three-wicket win at Hagley Oval.
Black Caps humbled by Bangladesh
Bangladesh have beaten the Black Caps by nine wickets in the third and final one day cricket international in Napier.
Duffy called into squad
Otago seamer Jacob Duffy has been called into the Black Caps squad for the T20 series against Bangladesh.
England cricketer banned for intimidating umpire
Sydney Sixers all-rounder Tom Curran has been handed a four-match ban for intimidating an umpire before a Big Bash League game.
First win for OBHS
Otago Boys’ posted their first win at the Gillette Cup in Lincoln yesterday.
Watkins excellent on debut but honours to Wellington
Dropped catches lose matches.
Brutal innings punishes butter-fingered Volts
No-one drops Tim Robinson three times and gets away with it.
SUBSCRIBER
SUBSCRIBER
Notes from slip: December 22
Otago great Ken Rutherford’s broadside at his former association this week hit the mark.
SUBSCRIBER
SUBSCRIBER
Roney lapping up manager’s role
When a job came up at Southland Cricket, Lauren Roney did not think she would get it.
SUBSCRIBER
SUBSCRIBER
Foxcroft feels Volts’ season going to start now
Dean Foxcroft has a lot more on his mind this season.
