Kings reign alone after win over Bandits

The Kai Kings are the only side on two wins after two games of the South Otago twenty20 competition.

The Kings asked the Owaka Bandits to bat in Kaitangata.

Blair Benington (48) and William Casey (31) combined for a second-wicket partnership of 79 to set up a tally of 116 for seven.

The Bandits collapsed to be all out for 48 in 14th over.

Kings opening bowlers Kobe Thomson (three for 12) and Jason Young (two for three) continued their dominance against the Owaka top order, taking all five wickets with only 16 runs on the board.

Kings skipper Mark Shepherd (four for 21) brought himself on and took four wickets before Ethan Gilder wrapped up the tail with his first ball of his spell.

Reece Pullar was the only Owaka batter to show any resolve, hitting 21 runs to make the score slightly better.

The Valley Stingers secured their first win of the season, a nail-biting last-ball win over the Milton King Crabs in Milton.

Milton posted an admirable 156 for the loss of just three wickets off its 20 overs.

Dylan Greer (51) and Braden Adams (55 not out) led the scoring.

The Stingers needed 15 from the last over to win and veteran Marc Phillips held his nerve, hitting consecutive boundaries from the final two balls to clinch a five-wicket win.

The Waihola Swans also picked up their first win of the competition, beating the Clutha Comets by 34 runs in Balclutha.

The Swans posted 123 for seven. Kellan Crowie top-scored with 36 not out, while Nick Manston took three for 18 for the Comets.

Clutha had the firepower to chase the total down with relative ease, but its batting let it down.

The side was rolled for 89. Brad Williams took three for 14.

