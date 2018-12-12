Wednesday, 12 December 2018

Kiwis eyeing big money at IPL auction

    1. Sport
    2. Cricket

    Brendon McCullum. Photo: Getty Images
    Brendon McCullum and Corey Anderson are among the top-tier talent available at this year's Indian Premier League auction.

    The Kiwi duo, both well versed at the T20 level, were among nine players with the base price of 200 lakh rupees (NZ$401,900), alongside the likes of Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga and England's Chris Woakes.

    McCullum and Anderson, who have years of IPL experience under their belts, were two of the 13 Kiwis available to team at next week's auction.

    Martin Guptill and Lockie Ferguson are available at the base price of 100 lakh rupees (NZ$200,980), while Luke Ronchi and Doug Bracewell were among those available at lower prices.

    In total, 346 cricketers were shortlisted for the auction, with 226 of those hailing from India.

    The auction will take place on December 18.

    Kiwis available in IPL auction:

    200 lakh rupees (NZ$401,900)
    Brendon McCullum - batsman
    Corey Anderson - all-rounder

    100 lakh rupees (NZ$200,980)
    Martin Guptill - batsman
    Lockie Ferguson – fast bowler

    75 lakh rupees (NZ$150,735)
    Luke Ronchi – wicketkeeper
    James Neesham – all-rounder
    Matt Henry – fast bowler

    50 lakh rupees (NZ$100,490)
    Glenn Phillips – batsman
    Anton Devcich – batsman
    Doug Bracewell – all-rounder
    Seth Rance – fast bowler
    Neil Wagner – fast bowler

    20 lakh rupees (NZ$40,196)
    Blair Tickner – fast bowler

