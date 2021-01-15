Skip to main content
Subscribe
Log in
/
Register
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
23
|
11
Monday,
Mon,
15
March
Mar
2021
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
New World Wine Awards Top 50
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Login/Register
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Drive South
Weather
Cricket
Rugby
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
No happy ending to Sparks’ campaign
Where is the next win coming from?
St Kevin’s College, Union to contest Borton Cup final
St Kevin’s College, Union to contest Borton Cup final
St Kevin's College and Union will meet in next week’s North Otago Borton Cup final.
Kai Kings triumph in Sth Otago 40-over competition
Kai Kings triumph in Sth Otago 40-over competition
The Kai Kings are champions of the South Otago 40-over competition for the second year running.
Marist into Southland final
Marist into Southland final
Marist will contest Saturday's Southland club cricket premier league final against Waikoikoi.
Volts dealt blow as key pair injured
Volts dealt blow as key pair injured
Otago will be missing two of its best players for perhaps the rest of the season.
Kneebone’s brio with bat aids in tense win
Kneebone’s brio with bat aids in tense win
Green Island has moved up the Dunedin premier declaration competition standings with a tense win against Albion at Sunnyvale on Saturday.
Blaze stars’ return makes it tough for Sparks to break drought
Blaze stars’ return makes it tough for Sparks to break drought
Wellington has six of the best returning.
Otago digs deep but still plenty of work to do
Otago digs deep but still plenty of work to do
The report card is a lot more optimistic.
Tigers released into Queenstown, but all is well
Tigers released into Queenstown, but all is well
The Bangladesh team is not spending time looking back at the history books, but is instead determined to show what its cricketers are capable of.
Canterbury piles on monstrous total after being asked to bat
Canterbury piles on monstrous total after being asked to bat
Make it stop.
Sparks to seek elusive 50-over win
Sparks to seek elusive 50-over win
The Otago Sparks have been boosted by the return of a couple of internationals.
ODI squad named; trio in line for debuts
ODI squad named; trio in line for debuts
All-rounder Daryl Mitchell and batsmen Devon Conway and Will Young are in line for potential one-day international debuts.
Specialist batsman role ‘an exciting opportunity’
Specialist batsman role ‘an exciting opportunity’
Mitchell Renwick can leave the wicketkeeping gloves behind today.
White Ferns’ woes may have roots at home
White Ferns’ woes may have roots at home
Hokey pokey ice cream is just vanilla with lumps.
Volts facing a ‘stiff challenge’
Volts facing a ‘stiff challenge’
Otago has made two changes to its first-class side for its match against Canterbury at Hagley Oval tomorrow.
Bangladesh heading to Q’town
Bangladesh heading to Q’town
The Bangladesh squad is scheduled to get out of isolation this afternoon and will then jump on a plane to Queenstown, where it will meet its spin bowling consulant — Daniel Vettori.
Williamson ruled out of Bangladesh series
Williamson ruled out of Bangladesh series
Black Caps captain Kane Williamson will miss the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh as he rests and rehabilitates a troublesome left elbow injury.
Black Caps at front of queue for Covid vaccine?
Black Caps at front of queue for Covid vaccine?
The Black Caps are in line to be the first New Zealanders outside of the border regime and health system to be vaccinated for Covid-19.
Fitzgibbon’s third century assists win
Fitzgibbon’s third century assists win
The four semifinalists in Southland premier league are Waikoikoi, Old Boys, Metropolitan and Marist.
Canterbury takes Ford Trophy final easily
Canterbury takes Ford Trophy final easily
Canterbury had a surprisingly easy victory over Northern Districts in Christchurch on Saturday to win the Ford Trophy final.
Read more