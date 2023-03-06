Koi makes short work of Metro

The top four teams in Southland club cricket had already been decided before the 15th and last round-robin games of the 50-over premier league on Saturday.

The only game that went ahead was between Metropolitan and Waikoikoi.

Metro had first turn at bat on ground two at Queens Park but only openers Benji Biswas (19) and Matt Burgess (20) managed a reasonable partnership as the Tigers were 42 without loss but that quickly became 46 for three then 66 for six.

Archie Armour (20) put up some late resistance but the Waikoikoi bowlers rolled the hosts for just 114 in the 22nd over. Liam McFaul and Kurt Thompson took three wickets each.

Opening batter Todd Thayer (25) got the Waikoikoi innings off to a quick start, and No 3 Jared McKenzie scored 40 as the visitors passed Metro’s meagre total with six wickets to spare.

Southland Boys’ High School forfeited its last game to the Marist team that is finals bound.

With the uncertain weather conditions, Old Boys and Appleby also decided to keep their powder dry until this weekend by abandoning their final-round game.

Old Boys’ second senior team, the Royal Riders, had their division one semifinal against Central Western postponed until yesterday due to a wet field. The Royal Riders were the top qualifiers and will advance to this week’s final if the semifinal is abandoned.

Te Anau beat Blue Mountain by 117 runs in the other semifinal.

Geoff Macfarlane scored 58 of Te Anau’s 191 runs. Macfarlane also had success with the ball, taking two wickets.

Darren Hanham did most of the damage for Te Anau with five wickets as the locals bowled Blueys out for just 74.

