Kyle Jamieson out for extended period

Kyle Jamieson is likely to be out of cricket for a year after another stress fracture was found in his back. Photo: Getty Images

Kyle Jamieson has been ruled out of cricket until at least next summer after scans revealed a new stress fracture in his back.

Scans following the opening test against South Africa showed a new injury in the same location as the one on which Jamieson was operated last year.

The news will be a significant blow to the New Zealand side, who have just claimed a history-making first test series win over the Proteas.

The nature of the injury means he won’t undergo further surgery but will require a period of rest and rehabilitation to give the injury the best chance to heal.

Jamieson said while the news had been tough to take, his determination to return to play hadn’t wavered.

"The last few days have been some of my most challenging but I am hugely grateful for the support I’ve received from my partner, family, teammates, support staff and medical professionals."

"I know injuries are part of life as a cricketer and at my age I am hopeful I still have many more playing days ahead of me."

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said the players and support staff felt terrible for Jamieson.

"We’ve all seen how much work Kyle has put into returning to international cricket and for him to have a setback like this is tough news to get."

"On the positive side we know how determined he is to keep playing cricket for New Zealand and we will be fully behind him on the rehabilitation road ahead.

"His resolve is undiminished."