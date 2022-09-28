Last contracts to Wilson, Loggenberg

Paige Loggenberg

And two more makes 12. The Otago Sparks have completed their contracted list for the new season by offering Paige Loggenberg and Saffron Wilson the final two contracts.

Both are offered contracts for the first time but are no stranger to the well-performed team. They were in the Sparks team that won the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield final in Queenstown last summer.

Hard-hitting batter Loggenberg has been a stand-out performer in Otago’s age-group programmes.

She made her Sparks debut late in the 2021-22 season in a one-day game in Oamaru.

Representing Otago in the national under-19 tournament in Lincoln last year, she finished as fourth-top scorer, as well as claiming the best tournament batting average (71.3).

It was always exciting to offer contracts to players for the first time, coach Craig Cumming said.

"Paige is a player with huge potential with the bat and ball and we are looking forward to seeing her continue her development."

Wilson, the other newly contracted player, has been part of the Sparks team for the past two years, playing 12 games.

She can bat anywhere in the top seven and offers a strong seam bowling option.

Wilson moved to Otago for study after growing up in Nelson and had shown "amazing commitment" to be available for the Sparks, Cumming said.

"She offers the Sparks skills as a genuine all-rounder, and we are looking forward to watching her continue to grow."

There are 12 Otago contracted players plus three — the great Suzie Bates, seam bowler Hayley Jensen and rising spinner Eden Carson — with New Zealand contracts.

Otago Cricket Association performance manager Steve Martin said he was delighted the contract process had now been completed in an exciting time for women’s cricket with a new contract structure.

Most of the Sparks have been training through the winter but they will officially begin their pre-season preparations next week.

Otago Sparks 2022-23 contracts

Gemma Adams, Suzie Bates (NZ contract), Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Eden Carson (NZ contract), Kate Ebrahim, Olivia Gain, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Hayley Jensen (NZ contract), Felicity Leydon-Davis, Paige Loggenberg, Molly Loe, Sophie Oldershaw, Saffron Wilson