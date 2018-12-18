Latham carries bat in magnificent 264

Tom Latham leaves the field at the end of his marathon 264 not out during day three of the first test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Basin Reserve in Wellington. Photos: Getty Images

Cantabrian Tom Latham batted his way into the record books against Sri Lanka at the Basin Reserve — and then kept going.

During a flawless day’s batting on day three of the first test, Latham racked up a phenomenal 264 not out — the sixth-highest score in New Zealand test cricket — as he completely bossed a Sri Lankan bowling attack all over the famous Wellington ground.

It was the largest total by any test batsman in 2018, and Latham remained unbowed at the end of it, recording the highest score of anyone to carry their bat in test cricket. After a marathon 489 balls and 694 minutes at the crease, Latham walked off to a standing ovation as New Zealand reached a mammoth 578. He was responsible for 45% of the tally.

In response, Sri Lanka again collapsed, slumping to 20 for three before stumps, still trailing by 276 runs. In just 12 overs after Latham walked off, Trent Boult trapped Danushka Gunathilaka lbw for three, Tim Southee bowled Dhananjaya de Silva for a duck, and Dimuth Karunaratne sprayed a wild hook shot down the throat of Boult for Southee’s second scalp, and eighth of the match.

The weather forecast predicts rain on day five, but it would be a shock if Sri Lanka even made it that far, requiring a Latham-esque knock of its own for the test to end in anything but an absolute thrashing.

Frankly, the Sri Lankans must be sick of the sight of the Basin. The last time they were here, Kane Williamson hit 242 — somehow now the third-best score against Sri Lanka in Wellington, after Martin Crowe’s 299 and Latham’s effort.

Four of New Zealand’s top six individual innings have now come against Sri Lanka, and Latham’s knock was as good as any of them. Resuming on 121, Latham barely offered the visitors a chance in his second day at the crease in what could be a career-defining knock.

Latham drives during his innings on day three yesterday. He recorded the highest score of any opener to carry their bat in test history, the largest test score of 2018 so far, and the sixth-highest score by a New Zealand test batsman.

The 26-year-old opener cruised along at a comfortable pace, accumulating runs with ease, playing some textbook cover drives, and generally compiling a definitive opener’s innings.

After struggling on the recent tour of the United Arab Emirates where he averaged just 16.5, Latham talked about still having complete trust in his game, and he displayed all of that confidence as he pummelled the poor Sri Lankan attack.

He was never rash in his shot-making, and was ever-present in a slew of demoralising partnerships. He added 114 with Henry Nicholls, who continued his strong form with a solid 50, and then combined for 73 with Colin de Grandhomme, who punched a customarily quick 49.

As they plundered, the records started to fall. Latham brought up his 200 in 412 balls, clipping a single through mid-wicket, becoming the 15th Black Cap to notch a test double century.

He had bigger things in his sights, though, and started to hit out as the tail was exposed, becoming the eighth New Zealander to reach 250. With a six he moved past Glenn Turner’s 259 on the all-time list, and he surpassed Stephen Fleming’s 262 before he eventually ran out of partners, on 264, after 157 overs of brilliance.

The Basin crowd rose to their feet to applaud him off, and the New Zealand bowlers then signalled their intent to rip through the Sri Lankan batting to deliver what would be a dominant victory.

New Zealand’s

double centurions

• TWM Latham 264 not out v Sri Lanka, Wellington December 2018.

• LRPL Taylor 290 v Australia, Perth, November 2015.

• KS Williamson 242 not out v Sri Lanka, Wellington, January 2015.

• BB McCullum 202 v Pakistan, Sharjah, November 2014.

• BB McCullum 302 v India, Wellington, February 2014.

• BB McCullum 224 v India, Auckland, February 2014.

• LRPL Taylor 217 not out v West Indies, Dunedin December 2013.

• BB McCullum 225 v India, Hyderabad (Deccan), November 2010.

• JD Ryder 201 v India, Napier, Mar 2009.

• SP Fleming 262 v South Africa, Cape Town, 2006.

• L Vincent 224 v Sri Lanka, Wellington April 2005.

• SP Fleming 202 v Bangladesh, Chittagong, October 2004.

• SP Fleming 274 not out v Sri Lanka, Colombo, April 2003.

• NJ Astle 222 v England, Christchurch, March 2002.

• MS Sinclair 204 not out v Pakistan, Christchurch, March 2001.

• MS Sinclair 214 v West Indies, Wellington, December 1999.

• BA Young 267 not out v Sri Lanka, Dunedin, March 1997.

• KE Flavell 204 v England women, Scarborough, June 1996

• MD Crowe 299 v Sri Lanka, Wellington, January 1991.

• GM Turner 259 v West Indies, Georgetown, April 1972.

• GM Turner 223 not out v West Indies, Kingston, February 1972.

• GT Dowling 239 v India, Christchurch, Feb 1968.

• B Sutcliffe 230 not out v India, Delhi, Dec 1955.

• MP Donnelly 206 v England, Lord’s June 1949.

— RNZ