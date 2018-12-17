Latham's double ton puts Black Caps in control

Tom Latham acknowledges the crowd. Photo: Getty Images

Black Caps opener Tom Latham rewrote the history books as he put New Zealand in control against Sri Lanka at stumps on day three of the first test in Wellington.

Latham made 264 not out as New Zealand were dismissed for 578, giving the home side a 296-run first innings lead today.

At stumps, Sri Lanka were 20-3 and 276 runs in arrears, with Tim Southee taking two second innings wickets and Trent Boult one.

Latham is just the second New Zealand batsman to carry his bat in a test innings, the other being Glenn Turner who achieved the feat twice - against England at Lord's in 1969 and again in 1972 against the West Indies in Jamaica.

He is also the first batsman in the history of the game to carry his bat in a team total of more than 500.

Latham's innings is the sixth highest by a New Zealand - behind Brendon McCullum (302), the late Martin Crowe (299), Ross Taylor (290), Stephen Fleming (274)* and Bryan Young (264)*.

Latham brought up his 200 shortly before tea at the Basin Reserve, the 23rd double century in test matches by a New Zealander.

The batsmen out today were Ross Taylor 50, Henry Nicholls 50, BJ Watling 0, Colin de Grandhomme 49, Tim Southee 6, Neil Wagner for 0, Ajaz Patel for 6 and Trent Boult for 11.

List of New Zealand double test centurions.

BB McCullum 302 v India, Wellington, Feb 2014.

MD Crowe 299 v Sri Lanka, Wellington, January 1991.

LRPL Taylor 290 v Australia, Perth, November, 2015.

SP Fleming 274* v Sri Lanka, Colombo, April 2003.

BA Young 267* v Sri Lanka, Dunedin, March 1997.

SP Fleming 262 v South Africa, Cape Town, 2006.

GM Turner 259 v West Indies, Georgetown, April 1972

KS Williamson 242* v Sri Lanka, Wellington, January 2015.

GT Dowling 239 v India, Christchurch, Feb 1968.

B Sutcliffe 230* v India, Delhi, Dec 1955.

BB McCullum 225 v India, Hyderabad (Deccan), November 2010.

L Vincent 224 v Sri Lanka, Wellington April 2005.

BB McCullum 224 v India, Auckland, February 2014.

GM Turner 223* v West Indies, Kingston, February 1972.

NJ Astle 222 v England, Christchurch, March 2002.

LRPL Taylor 217* v West Indies, Dunedin December 2013.

MS Sinclair 214 v West Indies, Wellington, December 1999.

MP Donnelly 206 v England, Lord's June 1949.

MS Sinclair 204* v Pakistan, Christchurch, March 2001.

SP Fleming 202 v Bangladesh, Chittagong, October 2004.

BB McCullum 202 v Pakistan, Sharjah, Novemeber 2014.

JD Ryder 201 v India, Napier, Mar 2009.

TWM Latham 264* v Sri Lanka, Wellington December 2018.