PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Black Caps opener Finn Allen watches the ball closely as he bats in the second twenty20 international against Pakistan at Seddon Park in Hamilton last night.

Allen top-scored with 74 off 41 balls as New Zealand made 194 for eight off their 20 overs. In reply, Pakistan were 136 for six wickets after 16 overs at the time of the Otago Daily Times deadline.