Leeston-Southbridge opener Rupert Young pushes forward during his innings of 77 as Cheviot wicket-keeper Will Hamilton watches on. Photo: Karen Casey.

Leeston-Southbridge captain Toby Doyle believes his team is gaining momentum in the Canterbury Country 45-over competition after a comprehensive 100-run win over Cheviot at Mandeville Sports Grounds on Saturday.

The defending champions managed 225 for nine with opener Rupert Young making 77 and Tim Gruijters scoring 56.

The pair put on 110 for the third wicket.

Gruijters then took threw wickets with the ball as Cheviot were entitled for 125 inside 40 overs.

Doyle said the partnership was something the team was wanting to replicate on a regular basis.

“We are trying to get our top-order to form at least one partnership of more than 100 each week,” he said.

“I thought our total was about 30 above par and when you get a score like that, it’s about bowling in the right zones and waiting for mistakes.”

It was a tough weekend for other Selwyn-based teams, especially Darfield, which lost a one-wicket heart-breaker to Southbrook at Darfield Domain.

The hosts almost defended 77 all out but a 22-run 10th wicket stand between Johnathan Green and Luan Blom got the visitors home.

Darfield captain Mike Pauling said his team, which managed four one-handed catches in the field, eventually ran out of luck.

“We had a couple of half chances but nothing that was clear-cut,” he said.

He praised opening bowler Henry Shipley who took five for 27 from his nine overs.

“We spoke after he’d bowled three overs and he said it wasn’t feeling like it was his day, then he took three wickets in 10 balls and was away.

Pauling said the batting simply had to get batter.

“It’s been an issue for us the past couple of years but if we want to be in contention, we’ll have to be better,” he said.

Sefton cruised past Lincoln by nine wickets comfortably chasing down Lincoln’s 145 for nine with more than 16 overs to spare at Sefton Domain.

Weedons fell short by 14 runs to Oxford.

Weedons restricted the hosts to 131 all out in 44 overs at Pearson Park but we’re bowled out themselves for 117 inside 33 overs.

Weedons captain Sam Wilson said soft dismissals and a lack of application from the top-order hurt his team’s hopes and undid a lot of good work in the field.

“We all felt comfortable out there, but poor shots and perhaps not being switched on to the conditions hurt us,” he said.

Results:

Leeston-Southbridge beat Cheviot by 100 runs; Southbrook beat Darfield by one wicket, Oxford beat Weedons by 14 runs; Sefton beat Lincoln by nine wickets.

Points: Southbrook 28, Cheviot 24, Leeston-Southbridge 24, Sefton 24, Oxford 20, Lincoln 16, Weedons 16, Darfield 8.

Round six draw

Southbrook v Lincoln at Southbrook Domain

Darfield v Leeston-Southbridge at Darfield Domain

Cheviot v Weedons at Mandeville Sports Grounds

Oxford v Sefton at Pearson Park