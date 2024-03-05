Mair, Halliday back in White Ferns for England series

Rosemary Mair.

Brooke Halliday. PHOTOS: GETTY IMAGES

Rosemary Mair and Brooke Halliday have been recalled for the White Ferns’ T20 series against England, starting next month.

The pair are included in a wider 15-strong squad to face England in five T20Is and three ODIs starting at the University Oval on March 19.

Mair is back in the squad for the first time since last year’s tour to Sri Lanka, following a memorable Super Smash campaign for the Central Hinds.

The pace bowler finished as the third-leading wicket-taker in the competition with 14 wickets, helping the Hinds reach their first T20 final since 2010, where she claimed career-best figures of four for five against the Wellington Blaze.

Halliday returns after recovering from a foot injury which forced her to miss the T20 and ODI series against Pakistan at the start of the summer.

The Auckland Hearts all-rounder returned to play midway through the Super Smash competition and impressed more recently on her Auckland Hallyburton Johnstone Shield debut, scoring her third list A century (108), against the Canterbury Magicians.

Leigh Kasperek’s domestic performances for the Wellington Blaze have been rewarded with her first call-up since last year’s tour to Sri Lanka.

Kasperek was the second-leading wicket-taker across both domestic competitions this summer, the Blaze spinner taking 17 and 18 wickets in the T20 and 50-over competitions respectively, helping Wellington claim the Super Smash title and finish runners-up in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield.

A 15-strong squad has been selected. Georgia Plimmer is named for the ODI series only, while Eden Carson (T20Is 1, 2 & 3) and Kasperek (T20Is 4 & 5) will share the spin bowling loads for the T20I series, while also featuring for New Zealand A in the corresponding T20 and 50-over series against England A.

Hayley Jensen, who returned for the Otago Sparks midway through the Super Smash following knee surgery last year, will also feature for New Zealand A as she continues her return to international cricket.

The White Ferns T20 squad will assemble in Queenstown on Friday for two warm-up matches against England A.

White Ferns

To play England

Sophie Devine (captain), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson (T20Is 1, 2 & 3 only), Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek (T20Is 4 & 5 only), Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer (ODIs only), Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

— The Black Caps have called in Wellington pace bowler Ben Sears for the injured Will O’Rourke.

O’Rourke sustained a hamstring injury while bowling on day three of the first test against Australia in Wellington and will require at least two weeks of rest and rehabilitation.

Sears, 26, has 58 first-class wickets from his 19 appearances at an average of 27, but is uncapped at test level.

Black Caps opener Devon Conway will this week have surgery on the left thumb he damaged during the T20 series against Australia and will be sidelined for a couple of months.

— Staff reporter