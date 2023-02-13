Marist bowlers help their team to claim top spot

Marist's seven-wicket win over Metropolitan on Saturday propelled them into the top four of Southland’s club cricket premier league with three rounds left.

Soon after Marist won the toss at Queens Park, its opening bowlers Alec Mathieson and Jaron Drozdzak had Metro three wickets down for 25.

Sam Stephens (29) and Captain Jason Osborne (36) temporarily propped up the Metro innings before Marist regained control and dismissed the Tigers for 139 in the 43rd over.

Ethan Yeo’s three wicket haul for Marist included the prize scalp of Osborne. Jeremy Boyle rolled down 10 neat overs and Mathieson finished with figures of four wickets for 31 runs.

Marist’s opening batsmen Hamish Stratford (43) and Blake Harper (32) put on a 64-run partnership. Tobias Van den Heever added 26 quick runs before Shaun Fitzgibbon (22) and Cam Palmer quickly finished the job in the 28th over.

Appleby reclaimed the competition lead after their 60-run win at Waikoikoi.

The hosts won the toss and sent Appleby in to bat. Hayden Hart scored a steady 50 runs while number three batsman Kieran Lloyd scored his 68 from 82 balls. Aaron Hart (16) and Sam Downing (15) occupied the crease as Appleby worked through to 202-6 from their 50 overs.

Waikoikoi opening batsman Welby Reed was caught out for a duck before Southland reps Kurt Thompson (30) and Jared McKenzie (44) put on a 79-run partnership.

Appleby’s Hayden Hart then took three quick wickets and Todd Thayer was run out for a duck. When Thompson’s (30) patient innings was ended Waikoikoi was languishing at 89-6.

Glenn Paterson (23) and Ashleigh Harrison (16) had a dig but Appleby never really lifted the foot off the throat and dismissed Koi for 142.

The Old Boys and Southland Boys’ High School game was abandoned.

By John Langford