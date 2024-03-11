Martin grabs first five-for in Union win

The final round of the Borton Cup before the semifinals was played at the weekend, Liam Direen and Anesh Bose both scoring centuries and Daniel Martin claiming five wickets for the first time at senior level.

Union won the toss and batted first on the artificial at Glenavy, reaching 272 for six off their 50 overs.

Duncan Drew top-scored with 77, supported by Blake James (39) and Scott Kitto (31). Brad Fleming pushed the score along in the final overs, being 46 not out off 38 balls at the end of the innings.

Harry Murphy took three for 45 and Hamish McCulloch two for 51.

In reply, Glenavy finished well short, bowled out for 106 in 28 overs with only Jordon Mulligan (31) and Matt Tangney (26) getting starts.

Martin led Union with five for 30.

Scott Kitto took three for six and Anuj Mishra two for 25.

A nine-man team Albion won the toss and elected to bat against St Kevin’s at the college.

Led by a fine 132 off 101 balls from Bose, Albion reached 273 all out in the 44th over.

Bose was supported by Tarras Beardsmore (37), Angrej Singh (25) and Sabareesh Ramesh (22), while Campbell Fowler took three for 57 off 6.4 overs for the schoolboys.

St Kevin’s got off to a fast start thanks to Fowler’s 70 off 37 balls.

Albion fought back and had St Kevin’s 172 for six before Direen saw his side home with 117 not out off 83 balls, St Kevin’s finishing 276 for six in 36 overs.

Tom Squire was the pick of the Albion bowlers with three for 40 off 10 overs.

Valley defaulted their game against Waitaki Boys’ High School.

St Kevin’s will play Union at St Kevin’s, and top qualifiers Oamaru will play Glenavy at Centennial Park, in the Borton Cup semifinals.

— Scott Cameron