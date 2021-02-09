Mitch McClenaghan

The Otago Volts did not have much to cheer about in their twenty20 campaign.

The side finished bottom of the ladder, winning just two out of its 10 games and was well off the pace set by Wellington and Canterbury.

But there was a small consolation, with Volts opening bowler Mitch McClenaghan becoming the New Zealander with the highest number of twenty20 wickets in all competitions.

His 12 wickets for the Volts, which was easily the highest for the side, contributed to his 241 wickets in T20 games across all levels. He is the 28th highest ranked cricketer for all countries.

He impressed for Otago when he played and took some vital wickets for the team. Unfortunately for him, and his fellow bowlers, McClenaghan did not have big totals set by the Otago batting line-up which always makes it difficult for those charged with taking wickets.

With the 241 wickets, McClenaghan moves one ahead of former Wellington spinner Jeetan Patel.

McClenaghan first started playing in 2009 has played 203 games of T20 for 15 different teams and bowled just under 723 overs.

McClenaghan signed a two year deal with Otago for the T20 competition only and his experience has helped the Otago pace attack hold its own in the competition.

The 34-year-old has been released by the Mumbai Indians for the upcoming Indian Premier League, although he could be picked up by another side.

The left arm quick is still keen to play for New Zealand at the T20 level but does not appear to be in the plans for the national side at the moment.

McClenaghan could be eventually overtaken as the top New Zealand wicket taker in the shortest format, as Black Caps opening bowler Tim Southee has 212 wickets in T20.

The leading wicket taker in T20 is West Indian Dwayne Bravo, who has taken 512 wickets for 24 different teams.