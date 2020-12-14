McCulloch leads way with bat as Glenavy proves too good for Albion

Oamaru and Glenavy registered wins in the holiday competition on Friday night.

Glenavy made 126 against Albion, Ross McCulloch leading the way with 39 runs.

Tom Squire, who took three for 22, and Ricky Whyte, who claimed an impressive four for 15, dominated with the ball.

Albion battled through to 91 Matt Finn (40), Jonty Naylor (39) and Ricky Whyte (45) leading the way.

Kurt Thomas took three for 24.

Oamaru had a seven-wicket win over Valley.

Karal Mahajan, 40 runs off 18 balls, and Lukshay Sawich, 29 off 31 balls, were the best of the batsmen.

Liam Direen took five for 16 and Nick Johnston two for nine off his four overs.

On Saturday, Valley defeated Albion by eight wickets.

Albion made 112 for four in its 20 overs with Mikey Ilton (31) and Anil Joy (19) the best of the batsmen.

Richard Witham and Daniel Birchfield took one for 16 and one for two.

Valley senior reserve replied with 114 for two.

Kelvin Mansfield (40) and George Mavor (15 not out) steered the side to an eight-wicket victory.

- Terry O'Neill