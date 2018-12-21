McCullum philosophical on snub

Brendon McCullum in action for the Brisbane Heat in this year's BBL. Photo: Getty Images

Brendon McCullum has hinted toward the end of his playing career after going undrafted in this year's Indian Premier League player auction.

McCullum (37) was one of five players with the maximum reserve price of x to go unsold in the auction, alongside the likes of fellow Kiwi Corey Anderson, Sri Lankan Angelo Mathews, Australia's Shaun Marsh and Chris Woakes of England.

Speaking to Radio Sport, McCullum admitted he may have set his reserve price a touch high.

"That's the way things go sometimes. I've been very lucky, I've had 11 seasons in the IPL and at some stage you need to transition away from the playing stuff.

"All good things must come to an end, and I was very delighted to see some of the Kiwi boys got picked up.

"I'm certainly not too worried about it; it's the way the game goes sometimes. I certainly wish the other boys all the best and you never know, you just never know what might unfold in the future."

While he might have missed out on a spot in the IPL, McCullum is back in action with the Brisbane Heat in the Australian Big Bash league.

The season got underway earlier this week, with the Heat falling to a five-wicket loss against the Adelaide Strikers.

McCullum was out for four runs, facing just two balls, with the Heat bowled out for 146.

"[I was] a little bit too keen," McCullum said. "Just pulled the trigger a bit early but that's alright, we'll learn from that."