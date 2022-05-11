Wednesday, 11 May 2022

McCullum 'strong contender' to be England test coach

    1. Sport
    2. Cricket

    Brendon McCullum. File photo
    Brendon McCullum. File photo
    Black Caps great Brendon McCullum has been tipped as a "strong contender" to become England's test cricket coach, which could see him take charge of the side for the upcoming series against New Zealand.

    England have been searching for a new coach since Chris Silverwood left the role in the wake of the Ashes defeat over the summer.

    The Daily Telegraph reports that Dunedin-born McCullum "has emerged as a strong contender" for the England job. South Africa's Gary Kirsten and Australian Simon Katich are other considered other contenders.

    McCullum currently coaches the Kolkata Knight Riders who sit seventh on the Indian Premier League table, two wins outside the top four.

    McCullum has previously been tipped as a potential contender as the England limited overs coach.

    His noted aggressive style as Black Caps captain and now coach with the Knight Riders would marry well with new England test captain Ben Stokes who will lead the team against the Black Caps in the three test series starting June 2 at Lord's.

    England are currently ranked sixth in the world test rankings and bottom of the World Test Championship standings with one win from their last 12 tests.

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter