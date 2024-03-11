McFaul, McKenzie star as Waikoikoi demolish SBHS

The final round-robin games of the Southland club 50-over competition were held on Saturday.

Southland Boys’ High School were intent on taking their last chance to earn a win this season when they drove out to Waikoikoi.

The day started well for the schoolboys when they won the toss and decided to bat — then the game started and Kurt Thomson bowled out both openers without scoring.

Jack Claridge held his ground for 49 deliveries while scoring 26 runs.

Unfortunately, carnage surrounded Claridge except for Hamish Skelt, who hit an unbeaten 37 to get the school through to a total of 128.

Ryan McFaul and Jared McKenzie took three wickets each for Koi.

McFaul (23) and McKenzie (30) also played a part in the successful run chase after opening batters Thompson (31) and Welby Reed (30) had laid the platform.

The locals reached the target in the 25th over with six wickets to spare.

Marist defaulted to defending champions Appleby. These two sides will meet each other next weekend in the first week of the finals.

Old Boys had the bye and will play Waikoikoi on Saturday.

It was semifinal time in the division one competition on Saturday.

Top dogs Te Anau beat the fourth-placed Royal Riders by 109 runs, while Central Western beat Wyndale by 41 runs in Winton.

— John Langford