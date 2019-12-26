The famous cricket cauldron of the Melbourne Cricket Ground echoed to the cheers of thousands of Kiwis, who poured across the Tasman to cheer on the Black Caps in their first Boxing Day test in 32 years.

Otago’s Mark Adam joined more than 80,000 fans at the MCG, riding every body blow and smashed boundary in what was the biggest non-Ashes Boxing Day crowd since 1975.

The figure of 80,473 sits only behind the 85,661 that turned out to watch the West Indies and Australia 44 years ago.

Cricket Australia said it was the sixth-largest Boxing Day crowd, the highest being the 91,112 that saw Australia take on England in 2013.

Entering the ground before play, it was clear this was going to be a special, highly charged first day.

More than 16,000 New Zealanders flew across the Tasman for the Melbourne match that was 32 years in the making.

Combined with a large expat population in Victoria, it helped ensure a blockbuster crowd and an electric atmosphere.

Mr Adam said Beige Brigade fans, silver fern badges and people in ACC hats could be seen on every street corner in inner-city Melbourne before the match.

‘‘It really is one of the great occasions in sport.

‘‘It’s absolutely amazing - every time we take a wicket there’s a huge roar. The biggest cricket crowd I had been a part of before was just 16,000 people,’’ Mr Adam said.

Captain Kane Williamson’s decision to bowl first after winning the toss reaped rewards in the first over, when Trent Boult knocked over Australian opener Joe Burns for a golden duck.

Kiwi fans roared as one when Burns’ stumps were rattled four balls into the day by the returning quick’s perfect swinging delivery.

Colin de Grandhomme (centre) celebrates the dismissal of Matthew Wade at the MCG. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealanders filled up the Punt Rd end of the ground, rising together to applaud Boult as he walked to fine leg after his over.

Black Caps supporters came alive when Smith entered the arena.

As the former Australia captain came to the crease after David Warner’s dismissal, boos echoed around the famous ground.

Some Kiwi fans in the Olympic Stand even waved what looked like sandpaper, a reminder of Smith’s role in the infamous Cape Town cheating saga.

‘‘It’s very good-natured, though, plenty of banter but nothing crossing the line,’’ Mr Adam said.

However, the crowd taunts did little to put Smith off his game as he racked up his first half-century of the summer before reaching the close on 77 with Australia 257 for four.

The 30-year-old said he was unaware of any booing.

‘‘Is that what happened? I have no idea. I don’t really listen when I walk out to bat,’’ Smith said.

— AAP and NZ Herald