Muller, McKay return to lead Otago attack

Travis Muller.

The red-ball specialists are back.

Otago will resume their Plunket Shield campaign with an away game against Wellington this week.

The game begins at the Basin Reserve this morning and the Volts have freshened up their side.

In-form North East Valley pair Travis Muller and Jarrod McKay will lead the attack.

They were overlooked for the Super Smash campaign and were not used much during the Ford Trophy.

But Muller warmed up for his Plunket Shield return with a haul of eight for 29 in a Dunedin club game at the weekend.

McKay was in decent form during the opening four rounds of the first-class competition.

He is the leading wicket-taker in the Plunket Shield. The 24-year-old right-armer has 16 wickets at 31.25, while Muller is in fifth place with 14 at 35.14.

Thorn Parkes, who carried the drinks during the second half of the Ford Trophy, will open the batting alongside Jacob Cumming, who did not feature at all during the white-ball campaigns.

The left-handers have had mixed success at the top of the Otago first-class order this season. They combined to score 87 and 64 against Northern Districts in Hamilton last year.

But that performance was sandwiched by two disappointing outings.

Both players will be hoping for a big finish to the summer.

The Volts have four games remaining in the season and three of them are in Otago, so they have an opportunity to make up some ground.

They do have some distance to cover, though.

Canterbury (52 points) lead the competition standings from Northern Districts (48) and Central Districts (47), while Wellington (38) and Auckland (32) are a little further behind and Otago (22) are in last place.

Matt Bacon has been named in the 12. The right-armer does not play a lot of first-class cricket but was the leading wicket-taker in the Ford Trophy and gets an opportunity.

Left-arm pace bowler Andrew Hazeldine has also been named in the squad.

They get their opportunities in the absence of Luke Georgeson (injured) and Jacob Duffy (Black Caps duty).

In the other two games, Northern Districts will host Canterbury in Hamilton and Auckland will play Central Districts at Eden Park Outer Oval.