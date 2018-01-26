Munro ruled out for Twenty20 decider

Colin Munro. Photo Getty

New Zealand have suffered a blow ahead of the third and deciding Twenty20 international against Pakistan, with opener Colin Munro ruled out by injury.

The in-form Munro suffered a mild hamstring strain during the home side's 48-run loss in Auckland on Thursday, a result that leaves the series level ahead of Sunday's showdown in Mount Maunganui.

His place will be taken by veteran batsman Ross Taylor, who was originally named for the first match only.

Selector Gavin Larsen says Munro's omission is precautionary.

"Colin picked up a minor injury during the match at Eden Park and with a busy schedule coming up, we want to make sure he gets it right before getting back on the field," Larsen said.

The 30-year-old will be assessed ahead of Monday's naming of a squad to travel to Sydney for the opening tri-series Twenty20 match against Australia.

Larsen said he was optimistic of having the services of left-handed Munro, who was dismissed for one at Eden Park in a rare failure this summer.

Munro is the world's top-ranked T20 batsman and had scored 388 in his previous six innings at an average of 97.0.