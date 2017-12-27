Neesham dropped from the Volts

Jimmy Neesham.

Otago all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has been dropped for the Volts twenty20 match against Auckland at Molyneux Park tomorrow.

Neesham, who has played 12 tests, 41 ODIs and 15 twenty20 matches for his country, has been struggling to find his touch with both the ball and bat since returning from a back injury earlier this season.

He has been replaced in the 12 by seamer Matt Bacon, who may end up carrying the drinks with the pitch at Molyneux Park better-suited to slow bowling.

Neesham had a disappointing outing against Canterbury on Tuesday. The classy all-rounder was bowled by Andrew Ellis for 10 runs and got hammer at the bowling crease. His first over went for 17 runs and really released the pressure valve during a time when Otago had a little momentum.

Neesham has scored 18 runs at an average of six in the Super Smash. He has taken five wickets but has been terribly expensive, going for 11.27 runs an over.