Dunedin
17
|
11
Friday,
Fri,
8
January
Jan
2021
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Campus
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
New World Wine Awards Top 50
Entertainment
Fringe
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Christmas Gift Guide
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Dunedin Guide
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Cricket
Rugby
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Powerplay may hold key for Volts
Select a plan.
NZ coach full of praise for Jamieson
NZ coach full of praise for Jamieson
Towering Black Caps seamer Kyle Jamieson is unlikely to be spotted on a cricket field for at least a week.
New confidence showing in Blakely's game
New confidence showing in Blakely’s game
Caitlin Blakely was destined to play representative cricket.
Sharma to return for India
Sharma to return for India
A fit-again Rohit Sharma will replace struggling opener Mayank Agarwal and fast bowler Navdeep Saini will make his test debut for India in their third match against Australia beginning at the...
Powerplay key to success
Powerplay key to success
You can probably distil twenty20 down to the six overs at the start of each innings.
Black Caps crush Pakistan to claim top ranking
Black Caps crush Pakistan to claim top ranking
New Zealand stood on the shoulders of a giant to complete an emphatic clean sweep of their test summer and make official their No 1 ranking in the world.
South Africa complete sweep of Sri Lanka
South Africa complete sweep of Sri Lanka
South Africa completed a sweep of their two match series against Sri Lanka as they strolled to a 10-wicket win on the third day of the second test last night.
Cricket tragic's long and patient innings comes sadly to close
Cricket tragic’s long and patient innings comes sadly to close
Roly Scott's 65-year love affair with cricket has come to a sad end. Like many on fixed incomes, he has had to make some tough decisions and the summer game is now out of his reach...
Sparks quartet crucial to prospects of Otago under-19 side
Sparks quartet crucial to prospects of Otago under-19 side
A quartet of Otago Sparks players will be key as they drop back to age-grade level this week.
Kiwi trio pile on runs against Pakistan
Kiwi trio pile on runs against Pakistan
Skipper Kane Williamson and a couple of teammates helped New Zealand post an enormous total against Pakistan to stand on the cusp of completing a four-from-four sweep of their test season.
Huge partnership drives NZ against Pakistan
Huge partnership drives NZ against Pakistan
New Zealand are piling up a sizable first innings total in the second test against Pakistan, on the back of a massive partnership between skipper Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls.
Coach hoping Sparks can use win as springboard
Coach hoping Sparks can use win as springboard
You learn more from your losses — oh please.
Another ton for Williamson puts NZ in charge
Another ton for Williamson puts NZ in charge
For the third time in four innings, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has passed three figures, leaving his team well placed to pile on more pressure against Pakistan tomorrow.
England all-rounder tests positive for Covid-19
England all-rounder tests positive for Covid-19
England all-rounder Moeen Ali has tested positive for COVID-19 upon arriving in Sri Lanka and will self-isolate for 10 days.
Jensen guides Sparks to first win of season
Jensen guides Sparks to first win of season
Otago Sparks all-rounder Hayley Jensen helped blast her team to a maiden victory this season.
Rutherford onslaught turns tide in favour of Volts
Rutherford onslaught turns tide in favour of Volts
You cannot win a Super Smash game in one over — or can you?
Jamieson shines on day one for Black Caps
Jamieson shines on day one for Black Caps
There's a thrill unlike anything else in cricket when you watch a fast bowler on top of his game; a quick who looks like taking a wicket with every delivery.
Side's steep learning curve to continue
Side’s steep learning curve to continue
The Otago Sparks will need to find victory in the small wins this season.
Otago's Walter to helm NZXI side
Otago’s Walter to helm NZXI side
Otago coach Rob Walter will lead a New Zealand XI side full of under-19 stars in two T20s against Pakistan A.
Pair to add charge to Volts line-up for T20 clash
Pair to add charge to Volts line-up for T20 clash
Promising all-rounder Nathan Smith and pace bowler Michael Rae have returned to the Otago line-up for its twenty20 fixture against Northern Districts at Bay Oval tonight.
