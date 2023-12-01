Skip to main content
Cricket
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
Golf
Notes from the slip, December 8th
You are never too old for this beautiful game.
Dismal day for Volts as batters struggle
Dismal day for Volts as batters struggle
Who knew it would be so hard to score runs at Pukekura Park?
New faces in NZ’s ODI squad
New faces in NZ’s ODI squad
Look at the series as ground zero.
Aussies sound Test alarm over franchise clashes
Aussies sound Test alarm over franchise clashes
Senior Australian players admit concern over the future of Test cricket, ahead of a summer that includes South Africa sending a second-string side to New Zealand.
Black Caps slump against Bangladesh spin
Black Caps slump against Bangladesh spin
As their spinners ripped through Bangladesh, the Black Caps’ batters could have been forgiven had a nagging thought crept into their heads: what happens when it’s our turn?
Strong start from NZ
Strong start from NZ
The Black Caps made a strong start against Bangladesh last evening after losing the toss and being asked to bowl by the home side in the second test at Dhaka.
Well above his grade
Well above his grade
How long before Hugo Bogue is in vogue with the Otago selectors?
SUBSCRIBER
Small venue has batters licking lips
SUBSCRIBER
Small venue has batters licking lips
Otago batters have probably had this fixture circled for weeks.
SUBSCRIBER
NZ should have overhauled Pakistan’s 137 easily, coach concedes
SUBSCRIBER
NZ should have overhauled Pakistan’s 137 easily, coach concedes
The T20 series is lost but not all is lost.
White Ferns sink to historic series loss
White Ferns sink to historic series loss
The White Ferns slipped to an historic series defeat to Pakistan in Dunedin yesterday.
Gain leads way for Otago
Gain leads way for Otago
Mason Gain plundered 100 from 92 balls to help Otago post 304 in an under-19 one-dayer against Canterbury in Lincoln yesterday.
White Ferns humbled in Dunedin
No happy homecoming for Bates as White Ferns humbled
The venue was renamed the '‘Suzie Bates Oval’ but the White Ferns didn't read the script and slipped to an historic series defeat to Pakistan today.
SUBSCRIBER
Ground renamed to honour Bates
SUBSCRIBER
Ground renamed to honour Bates
Suzie Bates never thought this day would come.
SUBSCRIBER
Better game from NZ all Bates wants
SUBSCRIBER
Better game from NZ all Bates wants
White Ferns veteran Suzie Bates is frustrated.
Comets streak to maiden T20 title
Comets streak to maiden T20 title
The Clutha Comets claimed the South Otago premier T20 title for the first time with a seven-run win over the Waihola Swans in the final in Kaitangata on Saturday.
Praise for winning side from Green
Praise for winning side from Green
Maddy Green got the job of explaining away an underwhelming performance by the White Ferns during their opening T20 game against Pakistan.
SUBSCRIBER
Strong start to season by Otago Country
SUBSCRIBER
Strong start to season by Otago Country
Otago Country made a strong start to the Hawke Cup zone 4 season, beating Southland by six wickets in Invercargill at the weekend.
SUBSCRIBER
Downing stars with bat, ball for Appleby
SUBSCRIBER
Downing stars with bat, ball for Appleby
After six rounds, Appleby maintained their unbeaten record in the Southland premier competition when beating Southland Boys’ High School in a rain-affected game using the DLS method.
Union too strong for depleted St Kevin’s
Union too strong for depleted St Kevin’s
The final round of the Borton Cup before the holiday break resulted in Union, Albion and Oamaru claiming wins over St Kevin’s, Waitaki Boys’ and Valley respectively.
Maiden win over Ferns for Pakistan
Maiden win over Ferns for Pakistan
Pakistan cruised to a historic T20 victory over the White Ferns in Dunedin yesterday.
