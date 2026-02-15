Melie Kerr. Photo: supplied

Melie Kerr will take command.

The classy White Ferns all-rounder will take over the captaincy reins in all three formats.

She replaces Sophie Devine, who stepped down as captain following the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in October.

The 25-year-old has clocked more than 170 games across both formats for the White Ferns since making her debut in November 2016.

Kerr’s first assignment in her new gig is the T20 and ODI series against Zimbabwe later this month.

Her appointment signals the beginning of a new era for the White Ferns, who have an important three-year period ahead that includes the T20 World Cup in England later this year, the T20 Champions Trophy in Sri Lanka next year, and the Los Angeles Olympics and T20 World Cup in 2028.

Kerr was the logical choice. She has been the best player for a long time and has amassed a lot of experience despite her relatively young years.

"Growing up, it was my childhood dream to represent New Zealand and to now have the opportunity to captain my country is a massive privilege," she said in a statement.

"I’m really excited by the growth, the talent and the dedication of this group and the potential of what we can achieve and where we can go together.

"I am following an exceptional group of leaders who have captained the White Ferns before me, so I don’t take the responsibility lightly."

Kerr was just 16 when she first suited up for the national side and she has gone on to score 3757 runs and claim 201 wickets across both formats.

The wrist-spinner and top-order batter was instrumental in the White Ferns’ successful 2024 T20 World Cup campaign.

She was named player of the tournament and was named the ICC women’s player of the year shortly after, becoming the first New Zealander to win the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy.

White Ferns head coach Ben Sawyer said Kerr was the obvious choice as captain.

"She’s an outstanding leader not only through her performances on the field, but also in the respect she has from the playing group off it," Sawyer said.

"She has a sound understanding of the game and has strong leadership experience from the games she has captained the White Ferns and her time leading the Wellington Blaze over the past three years.

NZC head of women’s high performance development Liz Green said Kerr’s passion for the team and her people-first approach made her an ideal fit for the role.

"Melie is hugely passionate about representing New Zealand and is a great role model for the group and fans of the White Ferns," Green said.

"It’s been a privilege to see Melie’s development from playing with her to seeing her grow into the leader she is today.

The White Ferns squads for the T20 and ODI series against Zimbabwe will be named on Friday.

The three-match T20 series begins at Seddon Park in Hamilton on February 25. — Allied Media

Melie Kerr

The facts

• Youngest to play for White Ferns (16 years and 27 days)

• Highest individual ODI score of 232* v Ireland (2018)

• Only Kiwi to win ICC world player of the year (2024)

• Commonwealth Games bronze medallist (2022)

• T20 World Cup winner (2024)

• T20 World Cup player of tournament (2024)

• Three-time winner of the Debbie Hockley Medal