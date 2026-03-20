Sophie Devine goes over the top during her match-winning 55 not out for the White Ferns in their third T20 match against South Africa at Eden Park in Auckland yesterday. Photo: Getty Images

The White Ferns hold a two-game lead against South Africa after a record chase at Eden Park last night.

After South Africa posted 149 for seven, Sophie Devine (55) and Maddy Green’s (34) unbeaten partnership of 79 off 51 guided New Zealand home to 152 for four for a six-wicket win in the third T20 clash.

It was a record chase for the White Ferns on home soil, surpassing the previous best of 143 in Hamilton in 2018.

Earlier, Rosemary Mair removed Tazmin Brits for a duck and Jess Kerr knocked over Sune Luus to put South Africa nine for two in the third over.

Captain Laura Wolvaardt and Annerie Dercksen rebuilt, but Devine soon removed Dercksen.

Otago great Suzie Bates came up clutch with her second ball when Chloe Tryon dropped to try to sweep it deep, only to be collected by Izzy Sharp.

Nadine der Klerk (8) smacked a Devine delivery straight to Sharp and Wolvaardt (37) was run out by a direct hit from Melie Kerr.

Trying to ramp up the run-rate, Sinalo Jafta went big and was caught in the deep by Green as South Africa lost three wickets for 18 runs.

Kayla Reyneke (34) tonked some boundaries, and was helped by a couple of wides, to snatch 19 off the final over.

White Ferns openers Georgia Plimmer and Izzy Gaze perished quickly, putting the Kiwis 35 for two.

Melie Kerr went to reverse sweep and was trapped lbw for 30, and replacement Brooke Halliday was run out for two.

The White Ferns were 68 for four at the halfway stage, but then Devine showed her class, punching a half-century off 29 balls.

Green was dropped and smacked a six off the next ball and followed up with consecutive fours to ensure the cushion was comfortable for the White Ferns.

In the men’s fixture, Black Caps captain Mitchell Santner’s decision at the toss to send the Proteas in paid off as the visitors scrabbled to 130 for nine.

A steady drip of wickets meant the South Africans could not build a match-defining stand, with every New Zealand bowler picking up at least one scalp.

The bowling card looked pretty sharp for most, but Santner technically topped it with figures of two for 21, though Lockie Ferguson’s one for nine from four also demonstrated why he is still hot property in league cricket.

Nqobani Mokoena top-scored for South Africa with 26 off 20 from No 10, continuing a strong debut series for the 19-year-old.

Replying, Black Caps openers Devon Conway and Tom Latham were initially solid rather than spectacular, but took their side to through to 48 without loss after the six-over powerplay.

From there the equation was not far off a run a ball, and the left-handers had doubled their partnership — in five overs this time — before Conway was caught at deep midwicket (39 off 26) with the score at 96.

It was effectively all over bar the shouting, and despite the blip of losing Tim Robinson for 17 (17) with the scores tied, the Kiwis cantered home with eight wickets and more than three overs up their sleeves.

Latham finished on 63 not out from 54 balls.— Additional reporting Ben Allan