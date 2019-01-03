New Zealand win toss, bat in first ODI

Martin Guptill returns for the Black Caps today. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand have won the toss and chosen to bat in the first ODI against Sri Lanka at Mt Maunganui today.

The Black Caps welcome back Martin Guptill at the top of the order with Colin Munro, while wicketkeeper Tim Seifert makes his debut in the shorter format.

There is also a start for seamer Matt Henry at Bay Oval, as Tim Southee and Doug Bracewell miss out from the 13 named for the match.

The Black Caps are favourites for the encounter - since their last one-dayer in New Zealand three years ago, Sri Lanka have won just 17 of their 59 ODIs, with seven of those victories coming against Zimbabwe and Ireland. They have also won just three of their last 11 ODIs in New Zealand.

NZ: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tim Seifert, Jimmy Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.

- additional reporting NZME