Nicholls leads way as Black Caps cruise to victory

Black Cap Henry Nicholls' comfort at the crease in Nelson continued as New Zealand beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the second ODI today.

With his team chasing 292 for victory, Nicholls brought up his highest score in four years as he made 95 runs off 99 balls at Saxton Oval.

Nicholls had only passed three figures in an ODI once in his career, in 2019 against Sri Lanka, in Nelson.

Nicholls, batting at number three, and opener Will Young provided the backbone for the series win.

Young scored his 8th ODI 50 as he survived a couple of chances before being caught and bowled for 89.

Rachin Ravindra was the first of the Black Caps to be dismissed as headed back to the shed with 45 off 33 balls.

Tom Latham (34) and Tom Blundell (24) got New Zealand home in the 47th over.

Earlier, Bangladesh opener Soumya Sarkar had scored a record 169 runs as he watched his batting partners struggle to deal with the Black Caps bowlers.

Not only was that Soumya Sarkar's highest ODI score it was the also the highest score in an ODI by a Bangladeshi player against New Zealand.

Number six batter Mushfiqur Rahim contributed 45 as no other batter scored above 19 runs.

Will O'Rouke and Jacob Duffy both recorded their best ODI bowling figures as they took 3-47 and 3-51 respectively.

New Zealand lead the three match series 2-0 with the final game on Saturday in Napier.