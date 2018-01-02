Nine-wicket win for Northern

Josh Finnie

Northern Districts have recorded a comprehensive nine-wicket win against Otago in a twenty20 match at the University Oval today.

Anton Devcich starred with an undefeated 88 from 51 deliveries at the Dunedin match, while fellow opener Tim Seifert clouted 55 from 41 balls.

The Volts won the toss this afternoon and elected to bat first, scoring a modest 156 for eight.

Josh Finnie top-scored with 46 from 28 deliveries for Otago, while Shawn Hicks chipped in with 28 and Rob Nicol made 25 at the top of the innings.

England import Chris Jordan starred for Northern, taking two for 28 and bowled very well at the death.

Brett Randell and Daryl Mitchell also picked up two wickets apiece.

Hamish Rutherford was left out of the Volts squad and Neil Wagner was dropped to the bench.

Peter Bocock carried the drinks for the visitors.