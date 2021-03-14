Sparks coach Craig Cumming

Where is the next win coming from?

The Otago Sparks will have all winter to think about it.

Based on their form they will need every minute of it to come up with a solution.

The side crashed to two heavy losses to Wellington at the Basin Reserve during the weekend to round out a thoroughly disappointing one-day campaign.

They have extended their losing streak in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield to 21 consecutive losses.

The winless period stretches back to 2019.

Some of the defeats have been large in proportion and their most was definitely in that category.

Wellington pummelled 321 for eight and bowled out Otago for 146. The 175-run defeat was Otago’s fourth-largest runs defeat in its history.

Wellington’s Sophie Devine cracked 74 from 44 and Maddy Green (62 from 61) and Jess Kerr (58 from 39) contributed to set up a big tally.

Otago seamer Emma Black and leg-spinner Sophie Oldershaw claimed three wickets apiece. But the Sparks conceded 18 wides and were not able to stem the flow of runs at any point.

Katey Martin held the chase together for a period with her knock of 64. But the rest of the order fell away rather too easily again.

Jess Kerr took three for nine and her sister Melie Kerr took two for 20 and got the key wicket of Martin.

On Saturday, the Sparks limped to 180.

Former Otago spinner Leigh Kasperek did most of the damage. She picked up four for 28.

Martin top-scored with 70. But she had no real support and Wellington eased to an eight-wicket win courtesy of a hard-hit 97 from Devine and an undefeated 54 from Melie Kerr.

Canterbury and Auckland shared the honours with one win each at Eden Park Outer Oval, but are both through to Sunday’s final.

In the other games, Central Districts and Northern Districts also split the two-game rubber at Pukekura Park.