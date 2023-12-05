No happy homecoming for Bates as White Ferns humbled

Suzie Bates reacts after being bowled by Fatima Sana. Photo: Getty Images

The White Ferns slipped to an historic series defeat to Pakistan in Dunedin this afternoon.

They followed their seven-wicket loss to the tourist at the same venue on Sunday with a humbling 10 run loss.

The visitors muscled slash stumbled their way to 137 for six.

It shaped as a middling total which grew to mountainous following an horrific start to the chase by the White Ferns.

They found themselves four down for 29 in the sixth over.

Key players Melie Kerr and Sophie Devine went cheaply and Suzie Bates could not capitalise on a promising start and chopped on for 18.

Georgia Plimmer tried to resurrect the chase with a punchy, run-a-ball knock of 28.

And some power-hitting by Hannah Rowe (33 off 24) left the White Ferns needing 18 to win off the last over.

Fatima Sana was trusted with the final six balls and watched in horror as her first delivery went for four leg byes.

But she bowled Rowe to all but seal victory with two balls remaining.

Game three in the series is in Queenstown on Saturday and the home team will have some soul searching to do between now and then.

They have been comprehensively outplayed by an opponent they would have expected to brush aside.

The game started with a guard of honour for Bates, who recently brought up 300 international appearances for the White Ferns.

She got a quick cuddle with niece Marley as she made her way out on to the field.

The venue was also renamed the ‘Suzie Bates Oval’ in recognition of her achievement.

Pakistan looked to start with more intent than on Sunday and were rewarded with a slice of luck early.

Muneeba Ali was dropped at midwicket by Kerr on 13.

Tough catch but the breakthrough came at the other end. Shawaal Zulfiqar missed and Sophie Devine did not. She bent the middle stump back to remove the opener for seven.

Kerr came on after the powerplay and bowled a tight first over to keep the pressure on the visitors.

Ali had found a nice rhythm but had her innings cut short on 35. She pummeled a drive straight back and Rowe, who made a stunning reflex catch then casually tossed it down on the pitch as if it was nothing special.

Pakistan was still nicely placed to push on towards 150, but a double breakthrough from Molly Penfold in the 13th over pinned them down a little further.

Aliya Riaz teed off, dispatching Carson for six on her way to a rapid undefeated 32 to help the visitors close in on a defendable total.

The White Fens were immediately on the backfoot, though.

Opener Bernadine Bezuidenhout should have been stumped third ball and was bowled fourth.

Kerr hit the ball straight to Sadia Iqbal, Devine got an inside edge on to her stumps and Bates chopped on as well.

Sana (three for 22) had worked the miracle to remove both Devine and Bates in her first over.

That was the point when the tourist grasp on the match strengthened considerably.

Plimmer showed positive intent, though. She got down the wicket and lofted a delivery from Nashra Sandhu for six.

Maddy Green, who top-scored for the White Ferns on Sunday, pulled out a reverse sweep and swatted four to keep the scoreboard moving.

But with run rate continuing to climb, Green sliced a catch to Diana Bagg.

The Pakistan captain Nada Dar picked up the wicket, breaking the partnership which represented the White Ferns' best prospect of turning the game around.