Dunedin
13
|
8
Friday,
Fri,
8
May
May
2020
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Loughrey's Dunedin
Health
Taieri Times
The South Today
National
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Campus
University of Otago
Otago Polytechnic
Mayoral Profiles
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
All Blacks
International
Highlanders
Super Rugby
School Rugby
Otago
Country Rugby
Mitre 10 Cup
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Cooking Videos
Design for Living
Resilient
Magazine
iD Fashion
Home & Garden
Travel
Fashion
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Fringe
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
West Coast
Features
Christmas Gift Guide
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Keep it Local
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Dunedin Guide
Holiday Guide
Challenge the Silence
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Sport
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
All Blacks
International
Highlanders
Otago
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
No need to tamper with rule — Walter
No spit. No worries.
Centre of excellence project well received by DCC
Centre of excellence project well received by DCC
The Otago Cricket Association's proposal to build a centre of cricket excellence at Logan Park was well received by the Dunedin City Council during its annual plan meetings this week, chief...
Excellence centre planned
Excellence centre planned
Otago wants to build a $1.1 million centre of cricket excellence at Logan Park and is pushing on with plans despite the world experiencing the Covid-19 pandemic.
Taylor gets top honour for third time
Taylor gets top honour for third time
Black Caps veteran Ross Taylor claimed the sport's top honour on the final day of the 2020 New Zealand Cricket Awards.
Bates hoping economic hit minimal
Bates hoping economic hit minimal
New Zealand cricket great Suzie Bates is a little worried the economic fallout from Covid-19 may have a detrimental effect on the development of the women's game.
Hesson stranded in India with no IPL
Hesson stranded in India with no IPL
Former Black Caps and Otago coach Mike Hesson is one of the many New Zealanders boxed in by Covid-19.
Talk of postponing cup premature: White
Talk of postponing cup premature: White
The Women's Cricket World Cup may end up being played at a later date.
Stokes should have been out in final - Glenn Turner
Stokes should have been out in final - Glenn Turner
If you have just got over the disappointment of the controversial loss to England in the World Cup final last year then you might want to skip the first chapter in Glenn Turner's new book.
Too much emphasis on money, T20 — Turner
Too much emphasis on money, T20 — Turner
New Zealand cricket great Glenn Turner hopes the game he loves will return to its roots when the world wins its battle with the Covid-19 pandemic.
Fan-free World Cup beyond belief: Border
Fan-free World Cup beyond belief: Border
Allan Border can't envisage Australia hosting a Twenty20 World Cup without spectators later this year, declaring it would defy belief.
Stokes receives Wisden's top honour
Stokes receives Wisden's top honour
England all-rounder Ben Stokes was named the 'Leading Cricketer in the World' in the 2020 edition of the Wisden Cricketers' Almanack, the publication said on Wednesday.
Iconic Kiwi cricketer dies
Iconic Kiwi cricketer dies
Iconic former New Zealand cricketer Jock Edwards has died, aged 64.
Rippon ready and able to represent NZ
Rippon ready and able to represent NZ
Otago all-rounder Michael Rippon is eligible to play for New Zealand and has been for more than a month.
Volts using ground hits short circuit
Volts using ground hits short circuit
Delays in upgrading the drainage at the University of Otago cricket ground could mean the Volts eleven will be forced to spend most of their playing seasons outside their home town.
Conway eligible from late August
Conway eligible from late August
Prolific Wellington batsman Devon Conway's international debut could be a little earlier than expected.
Drainage work at oval deferred
Drainage work at oval deferred
Crucial work needed to upgrade the University of Otago Oval has been put on hold.
Walter: opportunities lost for Otago players
Walter mindful overseas opportunities lost for Otago players
A lot of promising cricketing careers began in the hallway or the backyard.
OCA bracing for sizeable deficit
OCA bracing for sizeable deficit
The Otago Cricket Association will be facing a deficit of up to $50,000 as it grapples with a significant decline in revenue.
Optimistic Rutherford in limbo
Optimistic Rutherford in limbo
Otago opener Hamish Rutherford is at ease with his decision to continue playing despite multiple concussions during his career.
Rosenburg, Ussher honoured by Dunedin association
Rosenburg, Ussher honoured by Dunedin association
No awards evening — but plenty of winners all the same.
