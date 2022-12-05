North Otago slumps to 168-run defeat in cup opener

North Otago has got its Hawke Cup campaign under way with a disappointing 168-run defeat to South Canterbury.

The opening match was always going to be tense between the two neighbouring rivals but, after electing to bat first, South Canterbury never looked like they would let North Otago make inroads.

Jake Naylor (56) and Glen Drake (53) led the charge for South Canterbury, stamping its mark early with 253 runs in the first innings.

Debutant Liam Direen was North Otago’s shining light, taking four wickets for 30, including the key wicket of Naylor.

Chasing a competitive total, North Otago struggled early until a 72-run partnership for the third wicket between Amal Ashok (47) and Jeremy Smith (31), who was playing his 50th cap, provided some stability.

But the travelling side struggled to form other partnerships and were all out for 163 runs early yesterday morning.

Pushing for an outright win, South Canterbury went in to bat for a second innings — and would be pleased it did.

Opening batters William Sharp (58) and Adam Beck (90) set the platform, and with Naylor’s (33) contribution, South Canterbury finished 189 for two.

Stephan Grobler and Cameron Grubb each took a wicket, finishing with three wickets each respectively.

Looking for a big total in reply, North Otago went into bat and collapsed.

Opener Nicholas Johnston (41) made the only sizeable contribution and the rest fell one after another, finishing all out for 90 runs.

South Canterbury bowler Phil Lill had a second innings to remember, taking six for 25 and finishing with eight wickets for the match.