North Otago, Southland fuelled by pride

Two dead rubbers still produced some decent Hawke Cup cricket at the weekend.

With Otago Country having already sewn up a challenge as the zone winner, the North Otago-Mid Canterbury (Oamaru) and Southland-South Canterbury (Timaru) games were only about pride.

At Centennial Park, North Otago rolled Mid Canterbury for 201 in a game that started late due to overnight rain but could muster only 167 in reply, and the visiting side was 102 for two in its second innings when stumps were called.

Stephan Grobler (three for 33) and Cameron Grubb (three for 56) were the pick of the North Otago bowlers in the first innings, while youngster Liam Direen grabbed a pair of wickets and Jake Matthews, the Old Golds inside back, showed his versatility by picking up a scalp in his Hawke Cup debut.

Another fresh face, opener Quinn Wardle, did his bit for North Otago with the bat, grafting his way to 41 off 133 balls.

Grobler (33) and Scott Kitto (25) were the only other players to get starts as North Otago fell short of first-innings points.

The Mid Canterbury openers added 96 for the first wicket in their second dig before both sides agreed to call the game early.

Batting conditions must have been sublime in Timaru, where Southland rattled on 339 for six before declaring, and just clinched an advantage by dismissing South Canterbury for 330.

Southland actually started poorly, slumping to nine for two, 33 for three, and 79 for four, but the rescue job was magnificent.

Class act Brendan Domigan led the way with a fine unbeaten 150 (203 balls, including 21 fours and one six).

Domigan added 150 for the fifth wicket with Benji Culhane, whose 90 came off 98 balls (11 fours, three sixes), while Jack Mockford thrashed 32 not out off 26.

South Canterbury staged a valiant effort, led by Glen Drake (112), but Southland managed to take wickets at crucial stages.

Jed Mockford led the Southland attack with four for 95, backed up by Liam McFaul (three for 43).

Canterbury Country retained the Hawke Cup after drawing with Nelson in Rangiora yesterday.

Otago Country will challenge Canterbury Country in Rangiora on February 10-12.