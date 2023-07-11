NZ beats Sri Lanka to sew up T20 series

Suzie Bates

Sparks bowler Lea Tahuhu and batter Suzie Bates led the way for the White Ferns as they sewed up the T20 series against Sri Lanka in Colombo last night.

After dropping the ODI series 2-1 - their first series defeat by Sri Lanka in any format - New Zealand responded with a five-wicket win in the first T20 on Saturday and followed that up with an eight-wicket victory last night.

Two Tahuhu wickets and a run-out had the home side reeling at 14 for three after being sent in and it struggled to build a total from there.

Tahuhu took four of the six wickets to fall for 21 runs as Sri Lanka limped to 118 for six after 20 overs. Otago spinner Eden Carson was economical in taking one for 15 from 10 overs.

For Sri Lanka, Hasini Perera top-scored with 33.

Bates and Bernadine Bezuidenhout then put on 48 for the opening wicket in eight overs. Bezuidenhout was out for 24 off 21 balls but Bates continued on to score 52.

Amelia Kerr and Sophie Devine then completed the job, Kerr scoring an unbeaten 33 off 33 balls and Devine ending on five not out.

- Staff reporter